50th & France is hosting a number of summer events on the Nolan Mains plaza beginning the first weekend of June.
Performances on the Plaza
Curated by Katy Vernon, free live music will be playing on the plaza at Nolan Mains every Friday. These performances are sponsored by Buhl Investors, the Edina Arts and Culture Commission and Edina Liquor.
Acts include The Teardowns, Mary Bue, Chris Koza, Leslie Vincent, Dan Israel, Mayda and The Flamin Ohs. The shows will run 4-7 p.m. starting June 4.
To lift up young emerging artists in the Twin Cities, each performance will feature an intermission played by a high school student. The recordings will then be subsequently shared on the virtual gallery, “From Struggling to Healing: A Continuum at bettertogetheredina.org through a partnership with the City of Edina Arts and Culture Commission and Mosaic, a diverse Edina High School group focused on creating an inclusive school culture.
Theatre & Storytelling with Children’s Theatre Company
Expert teaching artists from Children’s Theatre will explore children’s books together. This event is free, and will take place 10-10:30 a.m. and 10:30-11 a.m. on June 19, July 10, Aug. 21 and Sept. 18
Dancing in the Plaza
Arthur Murray Dance Studio will provide couples’ dance lessons every Saturday night. Tickets, $10, are required. They can be bought by emailing learn@twincitiesarthurmurray.com. The lessons will take place 7-8 p.m. June 5 and 19, July 10 and 24, Aug. 7 and 21 and Sept. 18.
Fresh Cut Vintage Flower Truck
Local florist Studio Emme will sell flowers out of a vintage Volkswagen single-cab truck that has been transformed into a mobile flower market. This truck will be popping up at different times throughout the summer. For updates, go to @nolanmains on Instagram.
An overview of events can be found at 50thandfrance.com/events.
