Following a summer of live music and dancing, and a fall of pumpkin painting, the 50th & France Association is continuing to invite the community to the plaza at Nolan Mains, located at 3945 Market St., with more winter activities including pop-up nature art, the much-anticipated Tree Lighting Ceremony and other holiday happenings.
The pop-ups on the plaza, with an art-and-nature theme, are part of an art project led by artists and naturalists from the Silverwood Park Center for Arts and the Environment, part of the Three Rivers Park District. Each month will feature a different hands-on activity that is meant to celebrate the beauty in nature. Upcoming projects include Crayons & Creatures on Saturday, Dec. 11, 1-3 p.m.; Ice Crystals & Colors on Jan. 15, 1-3 p.m.; and Winter Birds & Woven Bowls on Feb. 19, 1-3 p.m.
Registration is suggested. Additional materials are available on a first-come, first-served basis for non-registered participants. The events are geared toward kids ages 5-12. Register at trimurl.co/8RUlo6.
The Tree Lighting Ceremony will take place Friday, Nov. 26, 3-6 p.m. outside At Home & Co., 3924 50th St. W. Attendees will see a chorale and dance performances, caroling, horse-drawn trolley rides, delicious roasted nuts and hot beverages. Santa Claus will also make an appearance.
City officials will take part in a brief program at 4:30 pm before the holiday tree is illuminated. The Our Lady of Grace Men’s Club donated the holiday tree.
More information is available at fb.me/e/2TArsBuGm.
Other holiday happenings this year include performances and caroling from local singing and dancing groups, roasted nuts on the plaza, and decorated winter windows from local retailers. Pop-up booths from retailers and restaurants around 50th and France will be there every weekend with giveaways, coupons, samples and more. For updates on events, go to 50thandfrance.com/events.
Sponsors include Buhl Investors, Pinehurst Building, Nolan Mains, At Home & Co., Lunds & Byerlys, North American Banking Company and US Bank.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.