Fifty trees were planted May 19 at Taft Park in Richfield. Employees from Travelers Insurance, along with teams from Tree Trust and American Forests, planted, mulched and pruned trees in support of the locally based Branches Program. The job training and mentorship initiative helps young people facing barriers to education and employment in the Twin Cities finish high school and build careers in urban forestry.
Tree plantings like this in Richfield help to add well-established trees from diverse species to the urban canopy. A diverse tree canopy helps ensure the ongoing health of the urban forest and the environment by increasing the resiliency to pests or diseases – such as emerald ash borer, an invasive pest that targets ash trees and was first discovered in the Twin Cities in 2009.
Among those present for the planting were Michael Klein, Executive Vice President and President of Personal Insurance, Travelers; Jad Daley, President and CEO, American Forests; Jared Smith, Executive Director and CEO, Tree Trust; and Richfield At-Large Councilmember Mary Supple.
