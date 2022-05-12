The 2022 Minnesota Aspirations in Computing Award honorees have been selected by the National Center for Women and Information Technology and state review teams, and among the 110 honorees are five Edina High School students, according to an Edina Public Schools news release.
This year was the tenth year of the Minnesota Aspirations in Computing Program, which offers year-round events and activities to encourage students in high school to become the next best Minnesota-grown technology talent. The program partners with the National Center for Women and Information Technology and a variety of Minnesota-based companies and organizations to help high school students who identify as women, genderqueer or nonbinary achieve their computing-related education and career aspirations.
The following EHS students were recognized at ceremonies on April 13:
• Ratala Sreeyutha, grade 12, achieved the national honorable mention
• Adele Snyder, grade 11, achieved the national honorable mention and was a state winner
• Anna Wang, grade 12, was a state winner
• Fiona Shand, grade 12, achieved the Honorable Mention
• Olivia Sedarski, grade 12, achieved Rising Star status
Beyond prizes and attention, award honorees at the various levels are also provided access to mentoring, job shadowing, internships and college scholarship opportunities. Honorees also receive access to exclusive resources provided by the National Center for Women and Information Technology.
