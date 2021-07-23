RI22STAoshaughnessyRemembrance1.jpg

A memorial of the four-year anniversary of the murder of Jonathan O’Shaughnessy was held Saturday, July 3, at the location where the Richfield man was shot and killed. The murder remains unsolved. Cynthia Kuntz (center), the mother of O’Shaughnessy, was joined at the observance by state representatives Emma Hermann (left) and Mike Howard (right).
RI22STAoshaughnessyRemembrance2.jpg

The site in Richfield where Jonathan O’Shaughnessy was shot and killed four years ago was decorated in his memory and a special observance was held Saturday, July 3.
