Four staff members with a combined 75 years of experience retired from the city of Edina in the second half of 2021, according to a city news release.
Among the retirees was Michael Kregness, who retired as a paramedic/firefighter in July after 22 years of service.
“Not only was Mike a great Paramedic/Firefighter, but he was also our in-house baker,” Fire Chief Andrew Slama said in the news release. “Mike was well known for his birthday cake creations for all of the EFD staff and had created a following from staff at M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital who looked forward to baked treats being hand delivered from Mike.”
Susan Waack, who retired from her position in the Public Works department in August after 20 years, was referred to as the “glue that holds the Public Works crews together” by Director Brian Olson in the news release. Waack was the department’s administrative support specialist and previously, its inventory control specialist.
Paramedic/Firefighter William O’Brien retired in November after serving the Edina Fire Department for 25 years.
“Bill is calm under pressure and creates a level of trust almost immediately with the patients and residents he served throughout his 25 years,” Slama said in the news release. “Additionally, now we will not have his knowledge of sports history available during those kitchen table debates. This will now require all of the ‘younger’ staff to begin using Google again.”’
After 13 years with the city, another Public Works administrative support specialist, Marge Bergman, retired just before the end of the year.
“Whenever Marge would come back from a vacation, she would always bring some treats for the group. That just shows a greater level of care beyond just punching a clock and putting in your eight hours,” Public Works Coordinator Dave Goergen said in the news release. “Marge always did her best and always had her coworkers in mind as well as heart,” said Public Works Coordinator Dave Goergen.
City Manager Scott Neal said the city is a “people-driven organization.”
He added, “We always lament losing our teammates to retirement, but we’re happy for them as well to move into the next phase of life.”
