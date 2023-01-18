Each year, the Minnesota State High School League and local schools partner to recognize students in two distinguished categories: the Triple ‘A’ Award and the Excellence in Community, Education and Leadership – or ExCEL – Award.
Edina High School seniors Andrew DeFor and Sami Hankinson were this year’s Triple ‘A’ Award recipients. Juniors Andrew Gump and Sophie Sannes-Eckhoff were this year’s ExCEL Award recipients.
The Triple ‘A’ program was created to recognize one male and one female high school senior who excel in the arts, athletics and academics.
To be eligible for the Triple ‘A’ Award, seniors must have a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher, participate in a State High School League-sponsored athletic program and one arts/activity program, and comply with the MSHSL’s Student Code of Conduct.
Recipients will be invited and recognized at a March banquet, where league officials will announce the four statewide Triple ‘A’ Award winners.
The ExCEL Award is a recognition program designed exclusively for Minnesota high school juniors who are active in school activities, leaders in their schools and who demonstrate a strong commitment to community service.
Every league member school is invited to nominate one girl and one boy for the ExCEL Award. To be eligible for the ExCEL Award, students must be a junior in high school, make satisfactory progress toward graduation, participate in a State High School League fine arts and/or athletic activity, hold a leadership position in their school, volunteer in their community and meet State High School League general eligibility requirements.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.