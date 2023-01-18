Each year, the Minnesota State High School League and local schools partner to recognize students in two distinguished categories: the Triple ‘A’ Award and the Excellence in Community, Education and Leadership – or ExCEL – Award.

Edina High School seniors Andrew DeFor and Sami Hankinson were this year’s Triple ‘A’ Award recipients. Juniors Andrew Gump and Sophie Sannes-Eckhoff were this year’s ExCEL Award recipients.

Load comments