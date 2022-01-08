Three teenage girls and one adult male were taken into custody in connection to an attempted carjacking and aggravated robbery that took place the early evening of Jan. 7 in Edina.
The Edina Police Department, with help from the Ramsey County’s Sheriff’s Office and St. Paul Police Department, arrested the four suspects later that evening in St. Paul.
At around 5:15 p.m., Edina police officers responded to an incident on the 4300 block of Sunnyside Road in the Country Club neighborhood.
The victim, 49, was visiting someone in the neighborhood. When she returned to her vehicle, another vehicle pulled up and teenage girls jumped out. The suspects told the victim that they had a gun and ordered her to give them her car, according to a city news release.
After refusing, the victim was punched and sprayed with mace. The suspects then stole the victim’s wallet and cellphone but were unable to steal the vehicle, the news release said.
The victim refused medical assistance at the scene.
At about 7 p.m. that evening, Edina Police received a tip that the suspects were driving around St. Paul and a Ramsey County deputy had located the vehicle, which was stolen days ago in a separate carjacking in Minneapolis, at a gas station on the 900 block of Lexington Parkway, according to another city news release.
The vehicle fled the area, leaving behind three girls who were then arrested for probable cause in the Edina incident. They were transported to Hennepin County Juvenile Detention Center.
The 18-year-old driver of the vehicle was later arrested by Ramsey County deputies for fleeing and possession of the stolen vehicle, the news release said.
The Jan. 7 attempted carjacking is the second such crime Edina has experienced within the past month. Early last month, an attempted carjacking took place at the Lunds & Byerly’s at 50th & France, which left three people injured. Two of those suspects have since been arrested with a third still at large, as of Jan. 3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.