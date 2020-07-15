The city of Edina has said goodbye to three longtime employees. Building Inspector James Hall retired at the beginning of March, and Paramedic/Firefighter Todd Skatrud and Police Department Sgt. Kevin Rofidal each retired in June.
Hall worked at the city for 14 years. As a Building Inspector, he helped determine if projects required a permit and other needs, performed on-site inspections and helped ensure those who built in Edina followed the Minnesota State Building Code.
Skatrud served the community as a paramedic/firefighter for 20 years before retiring. During his career, he was also a tactical paramedic on the Edina Police Department SWAT team, member of the Edina Special Operations Team and a part of the Minnesota Task Force 1 Urban Search & Rescue Team.
“Todd exemplified what it means to be a hardworking and service-oriented employee,” said Fire Chief Tom Schmitz. “During Todd’s 20-year career, he dedicated himself to making the department and the community he served a better place. His calm, patient and quiet demeanor served him well as he took on many additional roles, and he gained the respect of his fellow Police and Fire colleagues through his commitment to them and his community.”
An Edina native, Rofidal joined the Edina/Eden Prairie Police Explorers Post at the age of 14. He then worked various jobs in local government before joining the Farmington Police Department for two years. In 1997, he came back home and joined the Edina Police Department, where he stayed for 23 years.
“What I will miss the most is solving crimes and helping victims,” said Rofidal. “In the past week, two different victims reached out to say ‘thank you’ for crimes I investigated years ago. The best role for any police officer is to work tirelessly to advocate for victims by solving their crimes and hold perpetrators accountable.”
Rofidal also leaves behind his role as K9 Coordinator. Back in the day, he made his mark as a newer officer reviving the K9 Unit. To fund it, he sourced community donations by speaking to multiple scout and civic groups.
Edina Police Chief Dave Nelson said Rofidal’s innovation made him stand out in the department. “Throughout Kevin’s career, I’ve considered him to be very innovative and well connected,” he said. “Kevin’s ideas for resurrecting the K9 program and his work in the acquisition of the Bearcat (armored vehicle) 15 years ago are just a couple of examples. Kevin will be missed and although we can replace the body through a hiring process, we will never be able to replace Kevin Rofidal and his legacy. We wish him well in his next chapter of life.”
For more information about city staffing, contact the Human Resources Department at 952-826-0364.
