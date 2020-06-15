The Edina Crime Prevention Fund is offering a $3,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and charging of the people responsible for a recent burglary at R.F. Moeller Jeweler, 5020 France Ave. S., Edina.
At 2:46 a.m. May 28, a group of people forced their way into the store. After entry, display cases were smashed and jewelry was taken. The suspects were gone when officers arrived.
Anyone with information regarding this incident or suspects is being asked to contact the Edina Police Department at 952-826-1600 any time of day. The caller's identity may remain confidential. The Edina Crime Prevention Fund is the sole judge of any point of contention regarding the reward, and any decision on any issue connected with the reward is final.
For more information, call the Edina Police Department at 952-826-1610.
