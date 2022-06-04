Twenty-three students are set to graduate from Edina High School as Rotary global scholars.
The Rotary Global Scholars program, sponsored by the Rotary Club of Edina and the Edina Education Fund, is intended to help students develop global competency skills, prepare for a global career, develop understanding of world issues and learn to apply academic content to solve social and global issues, according to a Rotary Club of Edina news release.
To be a Rotary global scholar, a student must take coursework beyond graduation requirements, reach the highest level of a world language or already be fluent in a language other than English, be involved in activities with the Rotary Club of Edina, collaborate globally through travel or virtual experiences and complete a capstone course, the news release said.
Last year was the first year of the program, with seven students earning the Rotary global scholar designation. Twenty-three are set to graduate this year and another 44 in 2023.
This year’s graduating Rotary global scholars: Lucy Berke, Kate Brown, Ella Brown, Nadia Choi, Lauren Ebert, Francesca Elia, Oliver Engstrom, Sarah Hogan, Ziyan Ishani, Eleanor Karthaus, Norah Kennedy, Catalina Madrinan, Peter Mans, Ana Martinez, Sarah Mashaal, Owen Sullivan, Eloise Sundal, Benjamin Thym, Julian Thym, Oliva Tran, Margaret Van Someren, Izzy Wagener and Ella Zawoyski.
