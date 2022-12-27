The Bloomington City Council is in the process of filling a vacancy for one of its at-large council seats.
Current at-large Councilmember Nathan Coulter will resign from his position on the City Council on Jan. 2, after being elected to the Minnesota House of Representatives.
Twenty-one residents applied for appointment to the open seat. They are:
David Arbit
Adam Carvel
David Clark
Maxwell Collins
Maureen Scallen Failor
Michael Farnham
Danielle Indovino Cawley
Dale Johnson
Phil Koktan
Nelly Korman
Theodore Lockhart
Ted Moore
Chao Moua
Ricardo Oliva
Amos J. Olivarez
Joey Oslund
Beth Pollack
Sam Puppe
Ryan Simonis
Adam Spears
Kathleen Stoehr
Interviews will take place 7:15-9 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, , and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 7. Following the initial interviews, the council will select finalists to participate in second interviews at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11. Interviews will be held in the council chambers at Bloomington Civic Plaza.
An appointment is expected in late January or early February. The person appointed to the open seat will fill Coulter’s unexpired term until the next regular municipal election on Nov. 7. The result of the election will determine who will fill the remainder of the term, which expires Jan. 5, 2026.
For more information, call Matt Brillhart at 952-563-8782 or visit blm.mn/council.
