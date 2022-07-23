In just over two weeks, more than 1,100 runners will head to Richfield for the 20th Urban Wildland Half Marathon and 5k. This popular event draws runners from throughout the metro and showcases the best parts of Richfield.
“Runners tell us that they love the small-town feel of our course, the wonderful shade trees and the flat route,” Race Director Brianna Rodgers said in a press release. “It is always a wonderful morning in Richfield, and we hope that residents consider coming out to support the runners and celebrate our community.”
The July 30 races will begin at 7 a.m. at Veterans Park. The USA Track & Field-certified half marathon course then takes runners throughout Taft Lake Park, Christian Park, Augsburg Park and nearly all the way around Wood Lake Nature Center. The 5k course, which begins at 7:30 a.m., will also start at Veterans Park, taking an out-and-back route to Taft Lake Park.
Space is still available in both the half marathon and 5k races. In addition, free registration is offered for runners under age 18 through the code UW5KYOUTH during checkout.
Proceeds from the race benefit Wood Lake Nature Center’s environmental education partnership with Richfield Public Schools, whose students in grades Pre-K through 5 visit the center multiple times per year for field trips. The partnership between the two organizations goes back more than 50 years.
“Wood Lake Nature Center offers an immersive, on-going experience to the natural world for our students,” said Nature Center Manager Paul Smithson. “For some students, this is the first and only access to native environments, and we want to preserve and enhance those opportunities for years to come.”
More than 200 volunteers are needed to put on the event, and the race organizers are looking for help.
“We still need volunteers to help put on this wonderful race,” Rodgers said. “Anyone 12 years or older can volunteer to work a water stop, hand out medals, or help set up the course. It is a great way to serve the community and see the race.”
