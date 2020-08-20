After being rescheduled once due to COVID-19, the Edina Police Department has opted to cancel Night to Unite this year.
“It wasn’t an easy decision to cancel Night to Unite, but safety will always be our number 1 priority,” said Sgt. Dave Venne, who oversees the community event. “It’s a fun night, but large group gatherings are still discouraged and we want to keep our community healthy.”
Night to Unite is a statewide event that builds and fosters community bonds between residents, businesses and public safety organizations. It also helps neighbors get to know one another, builds neighborhood involvement by bringing police and communities together and brings awareness to crime prevention and law enforcement efforts.
In 2019, the Edina Police Department attended more than 90 block parties during Night to Unite.
For more information and to stay updated on next year’s Night to Unite, visit EdinaMN.gov/NightToUnite.
