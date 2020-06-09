The board of directors of the 50th & France Business Association has announced that the 54th annual Edina Art Fair is canceled. The decision, the association explained, was made to keep the event’s attendees, staff, artists, volunteers, and the greater community safe and secure during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We appreciate the support of our artists, sponsors, volunteers, 50th & France businesses and neighbors, the city of Edina, the city of Minneapolis, and of course, our attendees,” said Rachel Thelemann, executive director of the 50th & France Business Association. “It saddens us not to be able to host the event this year, but we all know it is for the common good. The artists have become family to us throughout the years. Together, we have helped make the Edina Art Fair one of the top 50 art festivals in the country. We look forward to welcoming everyone back in 2021.”
The organization is already planning for next year’s Edina Art Fair scheduled for June 4-6, 2021. The Edina Art Fair is traditionally held the first full weekend in June and claims to be the first art fair of the year in Minnesota. In early April, it had rescheduled the 2020 event for August 21-23.
Since its start in 1966, the Edina Art Fair has grown to 280 participating artists and up to 300,000 visitors throughout the weekend. In addition to displaying and selling the creations of hundreds of diverse collections of art, the event provides entertainment, a kids zone, craft beer gardens, gourmet food and more. For more information on the Edina Art Fair, please visit EdinaArtfFair.com or call 952-922-1524.
