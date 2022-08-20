Two City of Edina employees retired in the second quarter of 2022: Fire Inspector Brian Berube and City Assessor Bob Wilson.
Brian Berube said he knew he had “landed in a pretty special place” when he first began working for the city of Edina, according to a press release. After four years as fire inspector, Berube retired from his role April 8.
“It’s difficult to estimate the number of lives saved due to great fire prevention and inspections, but Brian’s diligence and thorough inspections are certainly the reason we have prevented these incidents from occurring,” Fire Chief Andrew Slama said.
Before his career in fire, Berube worked in academic counseling – experience that Slama says helped him understand the importance of a team dynamic in the Fire Department.
“Brian was a pillar in our Fire Inspections Division, creating the team environment that continues to this day,” Slama said.
In the Community Development Department, Bob Wilson retired as Edina’s city assessor May 31 after 19 years of service. Before coming to Edina, he was Hopkins’ city assessor for 15 years. Between these two positions, he estimates he oversaw 466,885 valuations.
In addition to his duties as city assessor, Wilson has been an instructor for assessor education for the past 26 years. In 2017, the Minnesota Association of Assessing Officers presented him with a Lifetime Achievement Award for his continued leadership – the only award of its type ever to be given out by the organization.
“Bob has a lifetime of career success, and he certainly will be missed here,” City Manager Scott Neal said.
For more information about city staffing, contact the Human Resources Department at 952-927-8861. For a list of open positions, visit EdinaMN.gov/Jobs.
