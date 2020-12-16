Bloomington Police responded to the 9800 block of Harrison Road at 12:40 p.m. Dec. 15, finding two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

A man and a woman were treated for the wounds before being transported to Hennepin County Medical Center, according to a news release from the police department. A Minneapolis man was taken into custody at the scene and was being held in Bloomington Jail.

Police say that it appears the three individuals knew each other. There was no threat to the public following the incident, authorities added.

