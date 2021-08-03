Two candidates have filed for November’s Edina School Board election, as of Aug. 2. There are four seats up for grabs.
The board terms of Erica Allenburg, Matt Fox, Ellen Jones and Owen Michaelson will expire on Dec. 31.
Voters within the Edina school district will elect four board members Nov. 2.
Allenburg has filed for reelection. A new candidate, Dan Arom, has also filed for reelection.
The candidacy filing period is open until 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10. To pick up materials or to file the notarized Affidavit of Candidacy form, candidates should come to the Welcome Center, located on the first floor of the Edina Community Center, according to a district press release.
The paperwork includes a $2 filing fee.
Board members who are elected in November will begin their tenure on Jan. 1, 2022.
