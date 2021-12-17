Two suspects have been arrested in attempted carjackings that occurred in Edina and St. Louis Park.
The suspects are being held in the Hennepin County Juvenile Detention Center, awaiting charges, according to a joint news release from the cities of Edina and St. Louis Park. A third suspect is still at large, police said.
The arrests, which took place Dec. 16, were conducted by officers with the Edina and St. Louis Park police departments in collaboration with the sheriff’s offices in Hennepin County and Ramsey County, the Hennepin County Violent Offender Task Force, Southwest Metro Drug Task Force, Hennepin County CISA and the Minneapolis Police Department.
An investigation is ongoing into these carjacking incidents by Edina and St. Louis Park police departments in cooperation with other metro-area law enforcement agencies, the news release said.
In the Edina carjacking incident, police officers responded to an unsuccessful carjacking attempt at 5:01 p.m. Dec. 9 at Lunds and Byerlys, 3945 50th St. W., at 50th & France. It was reported that four teenage males attempted to take an occupied vehicle in the outdoor parking lot by force when two individuals intervened, police said. After a struggle, the suspects fled the scene.
Police believed the suspects were also involved in an attempted carjacking in St. Louis Park earlier that day, at another Lunds & Byerlys, 3777 Park Center Blvd.
Edina and St. Louis Park police departments will continue their increased patrol presence in their cities. The Edina Crime Prevention Fund is still offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those involved in the case. Those with information are urged to call the Edina Police Department’s non-emergency line, 952-826-1600, any time of day.
The St. Louis Park Police Department is also offering a $5,000 reward for information in two attempted carjackings and a purse robbery in the city. Those with information are asked to contact the department at 952-924-2618 or Crime Stoppers of Minnesota at 800-222-8477 or crimestoppersmn.org.
