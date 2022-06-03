Nearly one-third of this year’s Edina High School graduates will receive recognition with their diploma for bilingual or multilingual proficiency, a district news release said.
This year, 186 seniors will be awarded bilingual or multilingual seals or certificates for their proficiency achievements in languages including Spanish, French, Italian, Russian, Portuguese, Chinese and Latin, the news release said. The Edina school district is one of 35 districts in Minnesota that participate in awarding the honors. Of those who participate, Edina has continually had the highest percentage of students receiving the awards, the news release said.
To qualify, students must show a proficiency in listening, speaking, reading and writing, based on the guidelines of the American Council on the Teaching of Foreign Languages. Students complete the standards-based measurement of proficiency test to determine their level of mastery.
This year, of those who won a bilingual award, 18 graduating seniors won the platinum seal, 81 students won the gold seal and 62 students won a certificate.
To date, Edina has awarded the most multilingual seals in the state to students demonstrating a high level of proficiency in more than two languages in addition to English, the news release said. This year, five seniors have earned multilingual status, including Josefina Scozzari, Tom Volpi, Alexis Long, Francesca Elia and Sophie Bruning Way.
“This group of students went online during their sophomore year and had a hybrid or completely online language experience for all of last year,” said EHS Spanish teacher Meggie Trenda, referring to the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Despite these obstacles to learning a language, our students have shown a high level of proficiency and we are so proud of them.”
