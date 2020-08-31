One woman is dead and two people were injured following a late night Sunday shooting in Bloomington, where the suspect opened fire during a standoff with the police.
Police officers responded to reports of shots being fired shortly after 11 p.m. Aug. 30 on the 8300 block of 15th Avenue. During their investigation of the area, they found a deceased woman inside a garage, and could hear a male yelling inside the residence, according to Bloomington Deputy Chief Mike Hartley.
Officers attempted to contact the man, who refused to exit the house. Officers then learned that a 29-year-old woman and a 12-year-old girl were being transported to a hospital after being shot while in their front yard, near the crime scene, Hartley noted.
In a standoff with police officers, the suspect filed multiple rounds from inside the house, prompting a police officer to return fire. The suspect was taken into custody and was uninjured, according to Hartley.
The 12-year-old girl suffered a gunshot wound to her upper body and is in critical condition while the 29-year-old woman suffered gunshot wounds to her lower body and is in stable condition. Both are at Hennepin County Medical Center, Hartley said.
The deceased woman and the suspect are believed to have had a domestic relationship, Hartley added.
The Hennepin County Crime Lab processed the scene and is handling the incident investigation, according to Hartley.
This edition went to press Aug. 31. Read the latest on the shooting at current.mnsun.com.
— Compiled by Mike Hanks
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.