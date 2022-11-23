One man is dead and another was injured following a shooting at a Bloomington restaurant.
Investigators are looking for the perpetrator following the Wednesday afternoon incident at Co Tu Oriental Cuisine, 8907 Penn Ave., according to Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges.
It was Bloomington’s first homicide of the year, he noted.
Police officers were dispatched to the restaurant at approximately 1:20 p.m. Wednesday on a report of shots fired. According to witnesses, the male perpetrator entered the restaurant wearing a maroon hooded sweatshirt and purple surgical gloves. Upon brandishing a weapon, patrons of the restaurant wrestled with the man, pushing him out of the restaurant. When the man attempted to enter a second time, he was again forced out of the restaurant, Hodges said.
The man made a third attempt at entering the restaurant, and at that point fired multiple shots, killing the 49-year-old patron and injuring a 25-year-old employee, who has non-life threatening injuries to his leg and buttocks, Hodges noted.
It was unclear if the perpetrator was targeting the business or an individual inside, and Hodges said investigators were continuing to review surveillance video of the area. He did not provide a description of a possible getaway vehicle, saying that investigators were working to provide a better description.
Hodges was unsure of how many people were in the restaurant at the time of the incident, or what prompted them to retaliate. He did not encourage patrons to intervene in such a situation, but noted that such a decision is a personal choice, and that he would lean toward fighting back in such a situation.
As investigators work to identify and locate the perpetrator, who Hodges called a cold-blooded killer, he encouraged the man to “do us all a favor and just turn yourself in.”
The incident occurred two doors down from Penn Lake Roast Beef, where owner Kevan Tran was shot during a June 2020 robbery. Tran survived the shooting and two men pleaded guilty to their roles in the shooting earlier this year.
