One man is dead and another was injured following a shooting at a Bloomington restaurant.

Investigators are looking for the perpetrator following the Wednesday afternoon incident at Co Tu Oriental Cuisine, 8907 Penn Ave., according to Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges.

Copyright © 2022 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments