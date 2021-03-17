The Edina Crime Prevention Fund is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and charging of the people responsible for a recent robbery at Speedway, 5401 France Ave. S.
At 7:08 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, Edina Police responded to an aggravated robbery at Speedway. The two suspects held the cashier at knifepoint, demanding money from the register. The suspects then fled from the business. Officers flooded the area but were unable to locate the suspects. The cashier was treated for minor injuries related to the incident.
The first suspect was described as a Black man wearing a surgical mask, dark hoodie, dark pants and pink Croc shoes. The second was described as a Black man with a surgical mask, blue hooded sweatshirt with a dark jacket, blue jeans with rips, and white shoes.
Any information regarding this incident or suspects should be reported to the Edina Police Department at 952-826-1600, any time of day. Confidentiality may be allowed. The Edina Crime Prevention Fund is the sole judge of any point of contention regarding the reward, and any decision on any issue connected with the reward is final.
For more information, call the Edina Police Department at 952-826-1610.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.