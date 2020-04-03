The Edina Crime Prevention Fund is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and charging of the person or persons responsible for recent damage in the 6300 block of Rolf Avenue.

Sometime in the morning hours of March 26, a person or persons spray-painted a racial slur on a fence in the area.

“We take these types of incidents very seriously and are actively investigating this incident,” said Sgt. Brandon Kuske. “If residents ever witness suspicious behavior, they should call 911 immediately to report it.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident or suspect is urged to contact the Edina Police Department at 952-8261600, any time of day. The caller’s identity may remain confidential. The Edina Crime Prevention Fund is the sole judge of any point of contention regarding the reward, and any decision on any issue connected with the reward is final.

For more information, call the Edina Police Department at 952-826-1610.

 

