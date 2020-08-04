Sweeps were the order of the night in Edina Monday Doubleheader League action Aug. 3 at Van Valkenburg Park.
Caddyswag Radio (11-1) moved a step closer to the championship by sweeping the Zim Reapers, 17-3 and 11-9 on Field #1.
The first game was no sweat for Caddyswag, which put 14 runs on the board in the first inning. Bill Bausman had five RBIs in that inning on a three-run homer and a two-run single, while teammate Jason “Turbo” Sirek hit a pair of two-run homers. Patrick McGovern pitched both games for Caddyswag.
There were web gems galore in the doubleheader. Second baseman Phil Boerger of Caddyswag ranged far to his left to run down a grounder, and then whirled and fired to Sirek on the second base bag for a force play.
The play of the night was a home-run robbery by Zim Reapers center fielder Brandon Michaelson. “I’ve been playing with Brandon for 15 years, and he makes catches like that all the time,” Zim Reapers teammate Jamy Szabla said.
Caddyswag captain Ben Fossey praised the Zim Reapers for not folding after the 14-run loss in the first game. “They were missing some of their players at the beginning of the first game,” Fossey said. “The percentage of quality teams in the league has definitely gone up this year. I am thankful the City of Edina was able to put such a great league together under the circumstances [of COVID-19].”
Adding his two cents worth on the weather Monday night, Fossey said, “It’s a perfect night to be out here, playing two games an grilling afterwards.” The high temperature on Monday was a temperate 75. By 7:30, it was 69 degrees and sunny with a slight breeze.
The SuckyBombs had a doubleheader sweep over Badger Hill Brewing on Field #2 Monday night.
It was a team effort for the SuckyBombs, who squared their season record at 5-5. However, the brightest star of the night was shortstop Cole Peterson, who had a key homer in each game. His three-run homer was the margin of victory in game one, which ended 9-6. A two-run homer by Peterson helped the SuckyBombs win the second game 15-11.
Cowboy Jack’s/Southdale YMCA kept its title hopes alive against CBDrenew.com. The highlight of the night for Cowboy Jack’s was an inside-the-park home run by second baseman Joe Couillard in the first inning of the first game.
The Couillard boys in the infield, Joe and Ryan, each had a web gem, and Cowboy Jack’s first baseman Travis Strozik also came up big on defense with a scoop at first base. Jamar Hardy had one of his season highlights when he beat out a slow roller for an infield hit.
Cowboy Jack’s/Southdale YMCA (10-2) won the first game of the doubleheader 25-8 and the second game 24-4. CBDrenew.com was missing captain Jay Higgins, who was relaxing on the boat at the family cabin.
In doubleheaders on Monday, Aug. 10, Kekambas and Badger Hill Brewing will play at 6:15 and 7:15 on Field #1. At 6:15 and 7:15 on Field #2, Caddyswag Radio will take on CBDrenew.com. The Edina Realty Plungers will test The Hilltop Restaurant at 8:30 and 9:30 on Field #1. The Sucky Bombs will face the Zim Reapers at 8:30 and 9:30 on Field #2. Cowboy Jack’s/Southdale YMCA draws the bye on the 10th.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.