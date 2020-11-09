Along with taking runner-up honors in the Lake Conference standings for 2020, the Edina has earned four berths on the all-conference team.
Seniors Ingrid Smith and Lizzy Van Ert and sophomores Sami Hankinson and Nicola Santoni are the Hornets’ selections.
Smith and Van Ert are two of Edina’s four captains along seniors Morgan Clark and Paige Greene, who are both All-Lake honorable mention selections.
Talking about Smith, Edina head coach Jaime Gaard Chapman said, “Ingrid has put a lot of time into tennis. She has a big serve and a good power game, and she is a good problem solver.”
Van Ert played first doubles along with Santoni throughout the 2020 season.
“I felt lucky to have Lizzy and Nicola at first doubles,” Gaard Chapman said. “Lizzy has a great service return, and that set up Nicola at the net. Nicola is left-handed and has a big serve and forehand volley. As the season went on, their confidence grew.”
Hankinson, the daughter of Edina High Athletic Hall of Fame athlete Casey Hankinson, moved into the first singles spot, taking over for graduated star Nicole Copeland, a two-time state singles champion.
“Sami stopped up to the challenge of No. 1 singles,” Gaard Chapman said. “Her ground strokes are very consistent, and she’s at her best when she plays an aggressive style.”
As a first-year head coach at Edina, Gaard Chapman appreciated the way the four captains helped her in the transition from former head coach Steve Paulsen.
“They are outstanding leaders,” she said. “Lizzy is very vocal and positive. She is an extension of our coaching voice.”
In addition to success on the scoreboard this year, Gaard Chapman said the Hornets succeeded in terms of character.
“I am so pleased with the way our girls played for each other,” she said. “We stayed focused and no challenge took us off course.”
Looking to the 2021 season, the Hornets will have a good nucleus with the return of Hankinson and Santoni along with captain-elects Ana Martinez and Kate Miller.
2020 All-Lake
Girls Tennis Team
Minnetonka: Senior Emily Jurgens, junior Annika Elvestrom, sophomores Sarah Shahbaz and Kelsey Phillips.
Edina: Seniors Ingrid Smith and Lizzy Van Ert and sophomores Sami Hankinson and Nicola Santoni.
Wayzata: Senior Miriam Shteyman and ninth-graders Greta Holmes and Taya Piyabongkarn.
St. Michael-Albertville: Seniors Meadow LaDuke, Hailey Peterson and Emma Thole.
Eden Prairie: Senior Thuy-Yen Tran and junior Ava Neuman.
Hopkins: Junior Emma Morley and sophomore Josi Fiterman.
Buffalo: Junior Anna Lee.
Follow the Sun sports writers on Twitter @MNSunSports and on Facebook at facebook.com/SunSportsStaff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.