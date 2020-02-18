A split last week left the Edina High girls basketball team with an 8-14 record through the first 22 games of the season.
While that is not one of the better records among Lake Conference teams, consider this - 80 percent of Edina’s starting lineup will return next season.
Two of the most improved starters for the Hornets are versatile junior forwards Caiya Wulf and Allie Murphy. Wulf is a slash-to-the-basket player with a strong rebounding profile. Murphy is a prolific baseline shooter who has a knack for finding open looks.
Together they will lead the Hornets toward the future along with two dynamic sophomore guards - Dorothy Stotts and Ella Campbell.
Early in the season, Edina was blown out at St. Michael-Albertville, but in a rematch Feb. 13 at Edina High Activity Center, the Hornets showed marked improvement and kept it close until the end in a 57-46 loss. A corner three-pointer by Campbell made the score 49-43 with three minutes remaining, and then tri-captain Caroline Murray hit another three before the Knights closed it out from the free-throw line.
After a brief meeting with teammates and coaches in the locker room, Wulf and Murphy talked about the season and the Hornets’ optimism for the upcoming Section 2AAAA Tournament.
“We are more courageous now that we were the first time we played them,” Wulf said of St. Michael-Albertville. “Tonight we played like we had nothing to lose.”
In its best game of the season two weeks ago, Edina lost a 70-69 decision to a very good Eden Prairie team.
Murphy pointed to that night as a watershed for the 2019-20 season.
“We were right in there with them,” she said. “We weren’t intimidated by Eden Prairie.”
Wulf and Murphy each scored eight points in the loss to STMA on the 13th. Campbell led the Hornets’ balanced attack with 13 points and Stotts scored nine. Coming off the bench, Murray scored six. STMA guard Tessa Johnson led all scorers with 23 points, but the Hornets’ improving defense held the Knights’ other high-scoring guard, Mackenzie Kramer, to nine points.
Murphy’s shooting gave Edina’s offense a lift in the second half. She talked about her preference for the baseline jump shot.
“A lot of baskets are either layups or three-pointers,” she said. “I tend to look more for the mid-range, which is an under-rated shot.”
Wulf and Murphy are both averaging slightly over 10 points per game for the season. In a non-league win over Providence Academy Feb. 11, seven Hornets scored between five and 10 points. Murphy led the attack with 10, Stotts and Julia Kratz netted nine each. Other scorers included Wulf, Murray and center Mariam Diaby with six each and Cordelia Flemming with five. It was a nice road win, considering the Hornets had lost to Providence Academy on their home court last winter.
Wulf and Murphy love the synergy that first-year head coach Jaime Gaard Chapman has created in the program.
“I look at Jaime as a role model,” Wulf said. “She brings joy to the gym every day.”
“As a coach, she believes in me,” Murphy said. “And that gives me more confidence. Jaime is positive all the time, always smiling.”
Since Edina is a team on the upswing, the forwards are optimistic for the playoffs. Chaska will be the No. 1 seed in Section 2AAAA with Eden Prairie the likely No. 2.
“We lost to Chaska the second game of the season,” Wulf remembered. “But there is a huge difference in us between then and now.”
“Our section is good,” Murphy said. “But I think it’s a winnable section.”
“Hopkins [from Section 6AAAA] is the only team that would be a huge barrier,” Wulf added.
While no one on the Edina side is looking past the 2020 playoffs, the junior forwards have considered how good the team might be next season.
“I am super excited for the future,” Wulf said. “Everyone will work hard this summer.”
“We all play AAU,” Murphy said. “With Paige Bueckers [Hopkins] and some of the other top seniors in the Lake Conference graduating, we will be in a better position. We can build on what we have.”
Next for the Hornet girls is a game against Wayzata at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at Edina High Activity Center.
The first time through the Lake schedule, Wayzata defeated Edina 69-54.
Follow the Sun sports writers on Twitter @MNSunSports and on Facebook at facebook.com/SunSportsStaff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.