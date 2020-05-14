Injuries that led to two surgeries on his left shoulder prevented Edina boys basketball co-captain Chandler Reeck from realizing his full potential in high school.
But now there will be another chapter in Reeck’s career. He has accepted a partial scholarship to play NCAA Division II basketball for the University of Minnesota Crookston next season.
“I chose to commit to Crookston because I wanted to be part of the University of Minnesota system and the name recognition that the degree will provide me in my post-basketball life.,” Reeck said. “In addition, coach Dan Weisse has started to create a winning culture, and that is something I look forward to being a part of in the fall of 2020. Playing college basketball was a dream of mine, and I want to thank every player, trainer, coach, member of my family, and especially coach Weisse for helping me get to this day. I can’t wait to play in the new Lysaker Gymnasium in front of students and the good people of Crookston. We have a diverse group of players coming in. We will see how we all fit together as a group. Since I was young, I wanted to play college basketball.”
Reeck, a 6-1, 180-pound guard averaged 6.5 points per game for the Edina boys team that finished the season 13-14 overall in 2019-20. In his two best outings, Reeck scored 17 points in a victory over Chanhassen and 16 points in a loss to Chaska, the state’s sixth-ranked Class 4A team. In the Chanhassen game, he sank nine of 10 free throws, and against Chaska, he made four three-point shots.
Weisse sees Reeck as a player with potential. “Chandler is a guy who has had a few roadblocks with injuries in his high school career,” the coach said. “He has done the best he can to push through them. You can tell after talking with him that he is a high character guy. Chandler is looking for an opportunity to learn and grow, to get a high-level degree and play high-level college basketball. I think this is a win-win. Chandler is a tough kid, and a high IQ guy who can really shoot it.”
Asked about the role he expects to play, Reeck said, “It’s simple, I want to win. I am very aggressive in pushing the ball and finding the open man. And I will hit the three when needed.”
Reeck said he plans to major in marketing at U of M Crookston. He has put 21 months of injuries and rehab behind him as he looks for success on the court and in the classroom.
“I did tons of rehab, and my shoulder is 100 percent now,” Reeck said.
Reeck moved to Edina from Pennsylvania with his family when he was going into eighth grade. He made friends quickly and became best friends with Edina basketball teammate Jacob Hutson, a 6-10 forward and co-captain, who has won a Division I scholarship to play for Loyola University in Chicago. “I got in with a good group of guys,” Reeck said. That includes his coaches. “[Edina head coach] Joe Burger helped me with game tapes and recruiting,” Reeck said.
AAU basketball was also a factor in creating Reeck’s scholarship opportunity. He played AAU ball growing up in Pennsylvania and played for the Minnesota D1 Prospects last spring and summer. In addition, he performed well at a Midwest unsigned seniors camp.
The Edina guard comes from an athletically gifted family. His grandfather Sherwyn Thorson was a two-sport All-American in football and wrestling for the University of Iowa and won the 1962 NCAA Division I heavyweight wrestling championship. Thorson went on to win the Grey Cup, the Canadian Football League’s championship trophy as a rookie in 1962. His coach with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers was Bud Grant, who would eventually coach the Minnesota Vikings to four Super Bowl appearances. Reeck’s sister Haley, a junior at Edina High, is an All-American in lacrosse and a three-year All-Lake Conference player. She has verbally committed to play Division I lacrosse for the University of Louisville following her high school graduation in 2021.
