A former member of the Minnesota House of Representatives will speak at next week’s Republican Seniors of Minnesota meeting in Bloomington.
The meeting is 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, at the Bloomington Event Center, 1114 American Blvd. W.
Jenifer Loon, who spent 10 years serving as a state representative in the southwest metro, will preview the 2020 state legislative session convening Feb. 11.
The cost is $5 for members, and $10 for non-members, which includes a beverage and snack.
Info: republicanseniorsmn.com
