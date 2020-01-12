Eden Prairie, MN (55344)

Today

Cloudy with snow. High 22F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow will taper off and end this evening but skies will remain cloudy late. Low around 20F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected.