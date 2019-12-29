A Bloomington church will host a food-sharing program next month.
Food distribution through Ruby’s Pantry will be available 5-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Bloomington Lutheran Church, 9350 Portland Ave.
A $21 donation provides a variety of grocery items. There are no income or residency requirements to participate in the program, but pre-registration is required.
Info: rubyspantry.org
