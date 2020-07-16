Frankie Capan of North Oaks Golf Club was sizzling-hot throughout the State Men’s Amateur Golf Tournament July 13-15 at Edina Country Club.
With rounds of 66, 67 and 71, Capan finished the tournament 12-under-par to win by two strokes over runner-up Andrew Israelson, whose home course is The Vintage in Staples.
One of the stories of the tournament was the success of golfers from the Twin Cities’ western suburbs. Fifteen of them won places among the top 30, led by Wayzata High graduate Van Holmgren, who tied for third place at nine-under-par with rounds of 71, 66 and 70. Ian Meyer of Windsong Farm also had three good days with rounds of 71, 71 and 67. That placed him in a tie for seventh place with Caleb VanArragon of Bunker Hills, who posted scores of 67, 70 and 72.
Conditions at Edina Country Club were excellent, except for brisk wind the first day and intermittent rain showers on the second day. As usual, the course was in immaculate shape.
Capan, who will be Holmgren’s college teammate at Florida Gulf Coast University this fall, lists professional golf as his career path.
Asked by a writer why he is transferring from the University of Alabama to Florida Gulf Coast, he said, “Chalk that one up to Van [Holmgren]. He’s really good at recruiting.”
Capan was the Minnesota Golf Association’s Junior Player of the Year in 2017, and ever since he has been among the most promising amateurs in the state. He joins Holmgren, the winner in 2018, as a state amateur champion. This year’s runner-up, Israelson, won the state amateur title in 2019.
Looking at the west suburban honor roll, Derek Hitchner from Minikahda Club and Michael Schmitz from the Dwan Golf Course in Bloomington, tied for 10th place with 211 totals. Hitchner’s best round was 67 the second day, while Schmitz, a Bloomington Jefferson High graduate, fired a 66 to tie for the lead on the first day.
Perennial contender Ben Sigel, the Minnetonka High grad, who plays out of Windsong Farm, held a share of the lead the first day with a well-crafted 66. He followed with rounds of 74 and 72 to finish alone in 12th place. Sigel, who won the Mr. Golf of Minnesota Award as a high school senior, highlighted the round of 66 with an eagle on the par-5 12th hole.
Of his 66 Sigel said, “No bogeys with a lot of wind is a good round.”
How did Sigel like Edina Country Club?
“The greens are fast, so you just have to put it in the right spots,” he said.
Trey Fessler of Medina Golf and Country Club opened with a 67 and followed with rounds of 71 and 76 to tie two other golfers for 13th place.
Minnetonka High’s Carson Herron, one of the youngest players in the state amateur, turned in back-to-back 69s for the first two rounds before scoring 77 the third day. The 15th-place finisher is the son of PGA Tour golfer Tim Herron.
Jacob Pedersen of Windsong Farm was one of three golfers tied for 18th place with rounds of 68, 77 and 71.
Joe Conzemius traveled across town from Interlachen Country Club to tie for 23rd place with rounds of 70, 76 and 72. Rush Creek’s Nate Adams was also among those tying for 23rd. His rounds were 70 and two 74s.
Four golfers from the western suburbs shared 28th place with 219 totals. They are Bryce Hanstad of Olympic Hills (74-71-74), Jonathan Hanner of Baker National (75-73-71), Ben Greve of Olympic Hills (74-75-70) and Jesse Bull of Golden Valley Country Club (74-75-70).
There were five golfers from the western suburbs who joined the players listed above in the state amateur top 40. Former Wayzata High golfer Ben Frazzini scored 220 for a 32nd-place tie, shooting rounds of 73, 76 and 71. Henry May of Interlachen Country Club shared 34th place with three others by shooting 70, 76 and 75. Ryan Conn of Chaska Town Course posted scores of 73-75-74 for 38th place.
Edina High graduate Jack Ebner had rounds of 75, 72 and 76 to earn a tie for 40th place. One of the men he tied is Bo Brauer from Minikahda Club, who scored 76, 68 and 79.
