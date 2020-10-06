There is excitement in the Edina High football camp even though the start of the season was delayed seven weeks by COVID-19 concerns.
Edina has a new coach, Jason Potts, who helped Armstrong to one of the best records in school history as one of coach Jack Negen’s assistants last fall. While the coach is new, the starting quarterback is the same for the Hornets, with 6-5, 205-pound senior George Sandven once again calling the signals.
Sandven said passing will be emphasized more this season, and that’s fine with him. “We’re going with more spread than power,” the quarterback said. “I love it.”
Potts coached All-State quarterback Jake Breitbach at Armstrong last season, and he had the pleasure of developing an offense that racked up more than 30 points per game.
Excited about his first head coaching job at the high school level, Potts said, “I have been blown away by the quality of the young men in the Edina program, how coachable they are and how the effort is always there. We have a lot of guidelines [due to COVID-19], and the players have responded really well.”
Four senior captains lead the Hornets - Sandven, of course, offensive tackle Bastian Swinney, running back Sawyer Anderson and defensive back Leban Kahlin.
Discussing his captains, Potts said, “George has a strong, accurate arm, and he’s a very smart player. Bastian is a tremendous talent and mentally tough with an amazing attitude. Sawyer is a truly great competitor and leader, who just keeps going. Lebahn and his twin brother Hamsa are the nucleus of our defense.”
Several other players who had significant roles for former head coach Derrin Lamker last season are defensive lineman Noah Richards and 6-5, 220-pound Ayden Breyfogle, who will see action at both fullback and tight end.
Other receivers to watch are Tom Fischer and Kalid Ahmed.
A.J. Doll returns in the secondary after making All-West District honorable mention last year. Oskar Anderson is another returning starter in the secondary, and his younger brother, sophomore Brady Anderson, has impressed the coaching staff in preseason drills.
Swinney, Edina’s only returning all-district player, is a University of California recruit. Sawyer Anderson, Sandven and Breyfogle joined Doll as all-district honorable mention players last fall.
Looking around the West District, Eden Prairie’s Mike Grant is the dean of coaches and has won 11 Prep Bowls during his career. Grant has his entire starting backfield returning from last year with David Warren-Mitchell at quarterback, Johnny Hartle at halfback, Javon Palmer-Pruitt at fullback and Cade Kramer at flanker. Mark Esch of Minnetonka joins Potts as a new coach in the district. Wayzata is coached by Lambert Brown, who directed the Trojans to the state Class 6A title last year. Matt Lombardi, the former defensive coordinator at Wayzata, is Maple Grove’s head coach. Ray Betton is another respected head coach at Shakopee. Prior Lake, coached by Matt Gegenheimer, is another program that competes for the district title every year.
Edina will host Maple Grove in the season opener at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at Kuhlman Field.
“Maple Grove is a tough challenge,” Potts said. “Looking at the schedule, all of our opponents are really good. Our district is the highest level of high school competition.”
Follow the Sun sports writers on Twitter @MNSunSports and on Facebook at facebook.com/SunSportsStaff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.