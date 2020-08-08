Pitchers Garrett Synstelien and Sam Tyrpa will go down as two of the best ever to play for the Excelsior American Legion program.
Synstelien, who threw the third no-hitter of his Legion/19U career last week, also has five one-hitters to his credit.
Tyrpa is undefeated for his entire Legion/19U career and pitched Excelsior to a 5-4 win over No. 1 seed St. Michael in the championship game of the Metro Invitational Aug. 8 at Albertville High School.
Counting a handful of wins in Junior Legion, Tyrpa is 27-0 in Legion-age pitching. Synstelien is undefeated against all Minnesota teams, but lost a decision to Fargo Post #2 from North Dakota, a team that finished second in the Legion World Series last summer. Synstelien is 15-1 at the Legion/19U level with six Junior Legion wins for a 21-1 overall record.
Synstelien’s third career no-hitter came in a Metro Invitational game against Anoka last week at Minnetonka’s Veterans Field. Excelsior had five fielding errors that game, but the defense came through at the right time.
“The guys made some good plays,”Synstelien said. “Walter Johnson [the third baseman] made a diving catch on a line drive.”
“It was fitting that Garrett pitched a no-hitter in his last start of the season,” Excelsior head coach Rob Hager said. “Earlier in the season, he pitched one-hitters against two of the best teams in the state - Wayzata and St. Michael.
Synstelien said that he and Tyrpa age good friends, but at the same time, they are competitive with each other.
Tyrpa’s fastball is his bread-and-butter, while Synstelien is a finesse pitcher with exceptional breaking pitches. “I try to keep the ball low in the zone,” Synstelien said.
As a power pitcher, with a year of experience at Marshalltown (Iowa) Community College, Tyrpa has an added dimension this year now that he has developed a cutter.
Tyrpa appreciates Synstelien’s cool and calm demeanor on the mound. “Garrett is fun to watch,” he said. “He doesn’t get mad and he’s always in control. We compete to see who can get the better stats.”
What does Synstelien appreciate about Tyrpa? “His fastball - the way it rises.”
Although he was a freshman at Marshalltown CC last year, Tyrpa has been granted two more years of junior college eligibility because the 2020 season was shortened by COVID-19. “I will go back this fall as a bigger, stronger freshman,” he said. Eventually, Tyrpa is looking to pitch in Division I and possibly go on to the pro ranks.
Synstelien, who graduated from Minnetonka High this spring, is also hoping to play Division I baseball. He would like to try out at the University of Minnesota as a walk-on.
Hager loved having Synstelien and Tyrpa as his two aces this season. The Fire Club started slowly, but won 14 of its last 15 games for a final record of 26-8.
The win over St. Michael in the finals of the Metro Invitational featured nine hits and three runs in the top of the fifth that gave Excelsior a 5-1 lead. St. Michael fought back with three runs in the bottom of the sixth, but in the bottom of the seventh, with his pitch count rising toward expiration, Tyrpa threw a double-play pitch - a grounder that was wheeled around the horn from third baseman Walter Johnson to second baseman Evan Steingas to first baseman Charlie Hemer.
In his early years of baseball, Tyrpa wasn’t high on anyone’s prospect list, but that changed when he reached the 16-and-Under level. “Sam never played AAA or AA traveling - he was always on an A team,” Hager said. “But he worked with [former Major League pitcher] Jim Brower and got better and better. Every year at tryouts, beginning with 10-and-Under, I use Sam as an example of how it pays to work hard.”
Tyrpa held St. Michael to four hits in the Metro Invitational championship game.
Excelsior’s offense in the top of the fifth came from four players. Austin Roberts started the hit parade with a single, and then Nick Thimsen doubled. Hemer’s RBI single followed, and finally, Thomas Gross hit a gap double for two more RBIs.
In the seventh inning, Thimsen hit his second double of the game, but was stranded.
Hemer had three RBIs in the game to go with Gross’ two. Both of them joined Thimsen with two hits. Johnson, Roberts and Sam Karrick each had one hit.
Follow the Sun sports writers on Twitter @MNSunSports and on Facebook at facebook.com/SunSportsStaff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.