For many years, they said it couldn’t be done. But finally, the day arrived when the Edina High girls volleyball team qualified for the State Tournament.
It was a long road from 1972 to 2018, when the Hornets finally made it. Ella Haugen, a senior setter and co-captain was one of the main contributors in Edina’s first journey to state.
Last fall, at Bowdoin College in Brunswick, Maine, she continued her volleyball career, again with championship results.
“I am grateful for my experience in the Edina High volleyball program,” Haugen said in a recent interview. “We had all the pieces for a great team my senior year, we just needed a coach like Mark Nelson to put it together. I loved playing for him.”
At Bowdoin, Haugen made an immediate impact. The system in the volleyball program there used two setters. Haugen played in 28 of the 29 matches and had 542 set assists. The other setter, Kate Kiser, had 553 set assists.
In addition to setting proficiently, Haugen showed her versatility with 17 kills and 158 digs. Bowdoin posted an overall record of 21-8 and advanced to the quarterfinal round of NCAA Division III Nationals.
“We won our Sweet Sixteen match [3 games to 2] against top-seeded Tufts,” Haugen said. “We are hoping for another good year with all but one of our starters returning.”
Adjusting to college volleyball last fall was fairly easy for Haugen after she became comfortable with her new teammates.
“We have players from all over the country,” she said. “The special thing about our team was that we started out a little bit rocky, and then we rallied and got better.”
There was also an adjustment of going to school in a new state, although Maine’s climate is somewhat similar to Minnesota’s - cold and snowy in the winter.
During her recruiting process, Haugen wondered if she should go to a Division I or a Division III volleyball program.
Looking back on her decision, she said, “I couldn’t have asked for a better school than Bowdoin, not only for the fantastic athletic program, but also for the academics.”
The 5-foot-7 setter has not yet declared a major, but is looking at psychology as one possibility.
