Shortly after she first picked up a softball as a 6-year-old, Genevieve Ovsak wanted to pitch it.
She joined the Edina 10-and-Under traveling team at the age of 7 and had a chance to pitch in games for the first time.
Now, as a high school junior, Ovsak is among the premier high school pitchers in the state. At 5 feet, 11 inches, or as she said, “6 feet in cleats,” she’s an imposing figure in the pitchers’ circle. If the 2020 season had not been washed away by the coronavirus pandemic, Ovsak feels she would have led Edina to its third straight State Class 4A Tournament berth.
“We had a lot of potential for a Three-Peat,” Ovsak said last week. “We had just completed our tryouts when the governor’s Stay-at-Home Order went into effect. Everybody was in the same boat, and without this season the important thing is to keep working and focus on the future.”
Ovsak will be doing exactly that this summer, as she plays for the Midwest Speed 18-and-Under Gold team.
“The goal is to play when we can, but also safely,” she said. “We had planned to play in California and Florida, but now we’re planning to play in South Dakota and in the Minneapolis area.”
One of the few longer trips for the team was to Kansas City June 12-14, but Ovsak could not attend because she was taking the ACT test.
As an early commit to Furman University in South Carolina, Ovsak already had scored a 34 on the ACT. A perfect score is 36.
When Ovsak joins the Furman program in the fall of 2021, she said she would like to be a position player when she’s not pitching. That is rare at the Division I level, but certainly not impossible.
As a pitcher, Ovsak is one of the elite college prospects in the country. Her main pitches are a 65 mile-per-hour fastball and a changeup. She also throws a riseball and a dropball and has “a couple other pitches in the works.”
In addition to throwing a 65 mile-per-hour fastball, Ovsak has had to learn to hit pitches coming in at that speed.
“You have to process quickly,” she said. “A lot of it depends on hand-eye coordination.”
Ovsak’s parents, George and Cathy, are her biggest fans, and they encouraged Genevieve to begin thinking about college at an early age. Thus, the family made the first unofficial college visit to the University of North Dakota when the pitcher was 11 years old.
As a high school freshman, Ovsak verbally committed to Syracuse University, but a coaching change at the Upper New York school caused her to look for an alternative.
She was able to check all the right boxes when she visited Furman University. “I love the coaches and the campus, and Furman is a great academic school,” Ovsak said. “[Head coach] Wally King made me feel like Furman was the place I should be.”
While her parents have played a key role in her softball success, Ovsak credits Edina head coach Keith “K.J.” Johnson for playing a major role.
“I have known K.J. since I was 9 years old,” Ovsak said. “I was so excited when he got the Edina job. I respect him a lot and he is also a friend. When he talked about the State Tournament, he said, ‘Here’s how we’ll get there.’”
At first, it didn’t seem possible, since Edina had not gone to state since 1979 when Dave Wood was the coach. But Johnson took the Hornets to the promised land in 2018 and again in 2019.
Ovsak shared pitching duties with Molly McHugh on both of those teams. McHugh was also an outstanding shortstop and a three-year All-Lake player, who graduated in 2019.
What are the secrets to Ovsak’s success as a high school pitcher?
“I have been able to play against some of the best competition in the country at national tournaments with Midwest Speed,” she said. “I have improved under great coaches the last three years. It can be intimidating to play against teams from California or the Southeast because you know they have longer seasons and more practice time. The best feeling in the world is when you beat one of those teams.”
In the pitchers’ circle, Ovsak strives to project confidence.
“Because I am almost 6 feet tall, my stride is about 6 feet,” she said. “My height definitely helps my mound presence.”
Ovsak doesn’t mind showing emotion in the circle.
“I am more vocal than a lot of other pitchers,” she noted. “When we get the second out of the inning, I like to pump my fist and yell: ‘Two down, one to go.’”
Her teammates thrive on that battle cry.
Because the Midwest Speeds practice together, Ovsak has had the opportunity to share her pitching knowledge with other girls. Before the pandemic rolled in this year, she was planning to give pitching lessons to some of the younger girls in Edina.
What is the most important thing for a young pitcher to understand?
“That you should always throw 100 percent,” Ovsak said. “Don’t aim it!”
Ovsak is patient with younger players, of course, and shares a player’s perspective on the game. The girls she works with would be well-advised to look not only at Ovsak’s pitching knowledge, but also the fact that she is a good role model, who excels in the classroom with a 3.89 GPA.
