Jill Morton, a 1,000-point scorer during her Edina High girls basketball career, was playing professionally in Germany during early March when COVID-19 reached pandemic status.
The logistics of returning to the United States were her first concern. She was able to get a flight from Germany to Ireland before catching a direct flight from Ireland to Minneapolis-St. Paul.
“The plane was half-empty [on the flight from Ireland to the Twin Cities],” Morton said. “I didn’t have to sit next to anyone, and I had my head phones.”
Once back in Minnesota, Morton self-quarantined for 14 days. “I stayed at home and didn’t get sick,” she said.
Morton had a good season in Germany, playing for a team called Flippo Baskets BG 71, which is based in the city of Goettingen. “This was the team’s second season in Division 1 after being promoted from Division 2,” said Morton, who had not been on the team prior to this season.
Playing overseas didn’t present as many challenges as Morton anticipated.
“I didn’t know any German [language] at all,” she said. “All of my teammates spoke English, and in many of the cities we visited the people spoke English.”
Morton, who turned pro after playing four seasons for the University of North Dakota, enjoyed European pro ball.
“They play a different game than I played in college,” she said. “It is more focused on guard play and shooting.” That was fine with Morton, who happens to be a shooting guard. She played an average of 31 minutes per game, while averaging 10.1 points and starting all but one game. Her season high was 33 points against the GISA Lions.
One of the interesting aspects of the season was the opportunity to play alongside another girl from Minnesota, Park Center High graduate Cayla McMorris, who became Morton’s roommate.
“What are the chances two girls from Minnesota would wind up playing for the same team in Germany?” Morton wondered.
Former Edina High girls basketball coach Matt Nilsen considers Morton one of the best players he worked with. “Jill was on varsity for four years and she grew a lot in that time. She was very quiet at first, and then, by her senior year, she was much more vocal. It is impressive that she traveled halfway across the planet and played in a Division 1 professional league. It is fun to see her passion for basketball continue.”
Nilsen said he coached two other players with professional ties. Kelley Siemon, who won an NCAA title with Notre Dame, was drafted by the Los Angeles Sparks of the WNBA and Jamie Bresnahan played for a pro team in Spain.
“They all have cool stories in their own sense,” Nilsen said. “I am proud that all of them are home-grown kids who came up through the Edina program.”
Goettingen, home base for Morton’s team, is in the middle Germany, so there were no great distances to travel to and from games.
“The fans in Germany are super into it,” Morton said. “Some of them follow us on the road. It’s a cool culture over there. Some of the games were packed, and sometimes when we were out in public, people recognized us.”
Morton is uncertain if she will continue to play professionally. On June 5, she will marry Luke Krogstad, a college friend who is also from the Twin Cities area. Their wedding was originally scheduled for this Saturday, April 18, but COVID-19 caused postponement.
Talking about the stress of having to postpone the wedding, Morton said, “That was a rough couple of days.”
Once June arrives, hopefully, the former Hornet star can relax and begin her new life. Kayla Blanek, who co-captained the Edina team along with Morton when they were seniors, is one of the bridesmaids. Cayla McMorris is invited to the wedding.
