One of the best rounds of Cole Nasby’s golf career came at just the right time during the Minnesota Senior Showcase recently at Bunker Hills.
Seniors from all three classes of Minnesota prep golf were eligible for the event, and Nasby was one of four Edina Hornets taking part. While Nasby was runner-up to Minnetonka’s Gunnar Broin in the battle for first place, two of his teammates, Joe Karos and John Tucker tied for 10th place.
While Broin led the pack with a round of 67 that included an eagle and six birdies, Nasby fired back by making six birdies for a 69. Karos and Tucker played solidly with matching 74s.
“Gunnar was favored going into the tournament,” Nasby said. “Bunker Hills is a fair course, and if you hit good shots, you’ll score well.”
Nasby’s favorite shot of the tournament was a 350-yard drive on hole No. 2 that landed on the green 25 feet from the pin. That long drive led to one of his birdies.
“It was fun that we were able to have four Edina players in the Showcase,” Nasby said. “Combining our scores, we broke 300 for the round. If this would have been the state [High School League] tournament, we would have competed for the championship.”
One unique aspect of the Senior Showcase was the absence of spectators on the course. Without a gallery, Nasby said the environment was peaceful. “There was no noise,” he noted.
There were no coaches either. Usually, Nasby could look to Edina High coach Phil Ebner for encouragement, but for this event the players were on their own.
“Phil is a great coach, and he’s a better golfer than all of us,” Nasby said.
Nasby comes from a golf family. His dad Tim played high school golf for Edina, as did his older brother Jack, who is now on the team at the University of St. Thomas.
“My dad taught me that if I worked hard I would be rewarded,” Nasby said. “He got us into golf early. Jack and I play golf together every weekend, and we have another brother, Charlie, who just finished his sophomore year at Edina. Jack is better than me, and Charlie is pretty good. He beats me here and there.”
This fall, when school resumes, there might be two Nasby brothers on the St. Thomas roster. Cole hopes he’ll earn a place in the lineup alongside Jack.
The brothers just got word that next year’s MIAC Championship will be played at Bunker Hills rather than Ridges of Sand Creek, the usual spot. That is just fine with Cole, who has mastered the nuances to playing well at Bunker Hills.
A week after playing in the Senior Showcase, Cole returned to Bunker Hills and made five birdies on the way to a one-under-par 71.
Follow the Sun sports writers on Twitter @MNSunSports and on Facebook at facebook.com/SunSportsStaff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.