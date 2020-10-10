When the Minnesota State High School League announced its decision to move football from the fall to the spring, nobody was more disappointed than Edina senior tackle and captain Bastian Swinney.
The University of California recruit was planning to graduate in January of 2021 to jump start his college career. Thus, he thought he would surely miss his senior year of high school football.
Then, there was a change of heart at the MSHSL office in Brooklyn Center, and due to a more positive outlook regarding COVID-19, football was restored to fall with a six-game schedule, plus section playoff. At that point, nobody was more elated than Bastian Swinney.
“I’m super happy just to have the opportunity to play,” he said recently.
The season opener against Maple Grove didn’t go Edina’s way, and the result was a 25-3 loss, but Swinney felt good being back in the pads. There were only 250 spectators allowed at Kuhlman Field, due to COVID restrictions, but their presence gave the event the feel of a typical Friday night game.
Swinney said it is fun to play for the Hornets’ new head coach, Jason Potts, who came to Edina from Armstrong High School.
“Coach Potts is awesome,” Swinney said. “I love his offense.”
The offense, which was unveiled against Maple Grove, features lots of passing. Senior quarterback George Sandven, a returning starter, certainly got a workout in the opener.
“To be successful we have to execute and avoid mental mistakes,” Swinney said.
This is Swinney’s third season on varsity and was named to the All-West District team last fall. The Edina captain went through the highs and lows in his sophomore and junior seasons. The low point was giving up four touchdowns in the fourth quarter of a playoff loss to St. Michael-Albertville two years ago. The high point was upsetting Eden Prairie in a Class 6A West District game last season.
“It’s fun when you take down one of your long-lasting rivals,” Swinney said of the 2019 Eden Prairie game. The Hornets also put the sting on another long-lasting rival, Minnetonka, last fall.
“I know a couple of the guys on the Eden Prairie team - Cade Kramer and Justice Sullivan - from football camps we attended,” Swinney said.
The fact that Swinney is 6-6 and 275 pounds with quick feet and lots of upper-body strength make him one of Minnesota’s elite prospects this season.
His decision to play for Cal-Berkeley was difficult since he also attracted scholarship offers from Minnesota and Michigan.
“Those were my top three,” he said. “I had offers from 15 [Division I] schools.”
In addition to playing football, Swinney was the starting center for the Edina basketball team last season. Since he projects graduating in January, he won’t be hooping this winter.
There are times when an offensive lineman’s performance can be overlooked by football fans, but Swinney, who wears No. 77 on his jersey, is easy to spot. He is not only Edina’s biggest player, but also the one who excels most at his craft.
