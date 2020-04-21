Freshman Annie Kuehl, a 2019 Edina High graduate, had a memorable first season in NCAA Division I hockey this winter.
The Princeton University women defeated top-ranked Cornell in the East Coast Athletic Conference title game to earn a berth in the NCAA Tournament.
“We were going to play Northeastern in the first round, but then the season ended because of the coronavirus,” Kuehl said. “Our team was very competitive, and I think we could have done something special.”
Kuehl was part of a Minnesota connection that boosted the Tigers to a 26-6-1 overall record this season. One of the stars of the team, Blake School graduate Carly Bullock, was among the nation’s leading scorers with 54 points on 30 goals and 24 assists. Kuehl made a solid contribution with 15 points on eight goals and seven assists. Another senior from Blake, Sylvie Wallin, played a key role on defense and had nine points on three goals and six assists.
“Carly is one of the best players I have ever played with,” Kuehl said. “Division I hockey is a difficult level of play since the players are faster and stronger than high school players. Playing for Edina prepared me for this season.”
Kuehl’s high school coach, Sami Reber, played her collegiate hockey for Harvard University, and she gave Kuehl good advice on what it would be like playing hockey at an Ivy League school.
“Sami talked with me about the balance between academics and athletics,” Kuehl noted. “Overall, she has helped me a lot.”
During her varsity career in Edina, Kuehl played on three consecutive state Class AA championship teams. Minnetonka is the only other Minnesota Class AA girls program to win three in a row.
“My dad played for Edina, and growing up, I always wanted to be a Hornet,” Kuehl said. “I started playing hockey because my older sister played. My dad was my coach for Edina’s 10-and-Under team.”
Tim Kuehl, Annie’s father, played four years of college hockey for the University of Notre Dame after completing his high school career in Edina. Annie’s mother Mary grew up in New Jersey and played field hockey.
Jane Kuehl, Annie’s younger sister, played her second year of Edina varsity hockey this season.
“I watched Jane’s games in the Princeton library,” Annie said. “She is very similar to me on the ice, and I noticed that she’s wearing my jersey - No. 11.”
Kuehl’s academics are keeping pace with her success on the hockey rink. Her GPA for the first semester was above 3.0. At this point, she plans to apply for the Woodrow Wilson School of International Affairs at Princeton.
Looking to the 2020-21 hockey season, Kuehl said, “I want to have as much success next season as we had this season.”
