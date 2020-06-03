As a straight-A student with 12 sports letters at Edina High School, Amanda Mosborg had numerous options for college in 2017.
She looked for a school that would be academically and athletically challenging and found one 35 miles south at Carleton College in Northfield.
Mosborg has continued as a high achiever in the classroom and has blossomed as one of the best cross country and track runners in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. Last fall, running at NCAA Division III Nationals, she earned All-American honors in cross country by finishing 13th. At the same time, the Knights finished fifth in the team standings.
“Going into college running, my No. 1 goal was to become an All-American,” Mosborg said. “Other seasons, I had run well, but last fall something just clicked. I think it was mostly because of the awesome friendship I developed with my teammate and training partner, Clara Mayfield from Manhattan, Kansas. As a speedy freshman ready to work hard, she came in and inspired me to run more miles, lift heavier weights and have more fun racing than ever before. My time at nationals was not my fastest time ever, because of all the rain we had on the course, but I did achieve my personal best earlier in the season when I ran 21:27.40 at the Connecticut College Invitational.”
In college meets, women run 6 kilometers, which is 1K more than in high school.
“My first time running a 6K, I distinctly remember thinking at the 5K mark: ‘Wow, I could have been done right now,’” Mosborg recalled. “However, my second time doing it, I felt completely comfortable. It really isn’t that different!”
Unfortunately, Mosborg was not able to participate in college track this spring, due to two circumstances. She missed the indoor portion of the season because she was studying abroad in Myanmar and Thailand. Then, she missed the outdoor season when all NCAA sports were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“I will be especially fired up and ready to go next year,” she said.
When she entered Carleton as a freshman, Mosborg had little apprehension about doing two sports. It was a lesser set of activities than she had pursued at Edina High.
“At Edina I was involved in more than cross country and track,” she said. “I also skied on the Nordic team and was in the concert and marching bands. I chose to focus on cross country and track in college, which I discovered over time to be a lot already! Carleton challenges me to study every minute I am not running, eating, sleeping or spending time with my friends. Sometimes, I can be too hard on myself, but my friends remind me to stay light-hearted, and say YES to breaks and time away from the textbooks. It’s needed sometimes. I think I have found a better work-life balance in college than I had in high school.”
As an English major, who also has a strong interest in the sciences, Mosborg is considering career options as she prepares for her senior year.
“Before declaring my English major, I was also seriously considering geology,” she said. “I was torn between STEM and the humanities - this decision was very hard. Over time, I realized that what I liked best about my science classes were moments when we talked about people and policy, and weren’t in the lab. Discussion and reading-based classes ended up being more for me. But I still love science.
“One day, I want to do some kind of science writing, whether it be through journalism, production, marketing, law or museum studies. There are lots of options with this [English] major.”
Speaking of options for the future, Mosborg isn’t likely to forget about running after she graduates from college.
Her love for endurance sports grew in high school with the encouragement of two coaches - Matt Gabrielson for distance running and Andy Turnbull for Nordic skiing. Mosborg had many of the same teammates for both running and skiing.
“Matt Gabrielson prepared me incredibly well to run in college,” Mosborg said. “What I loved about Matt’s training was his emphasis on hard workouts, and less mileage. Don’t get me wrong, we ran a lot of miles, but not so many that we were burned out at the end of our high school careers. Because of this, six of us from the class of 2017 ended up going on to run at college - about half at Division I universities and half at Division III colleges. I see my old teammates at meets, and we often share memories and laughs about the progression runs and interval workouts that Matt had us do, and compare those to the current training realities. I have found that the difficult level of training, if you want to call it that, is comparable from Edina to Carleton, but with some extra mileage and weight-lifting tacked on.”
Amanda Mosborg’s
Career Highlights
High School
• Winning the 2016 section title in cross country.
• Setting the state record with the 4x800-meter relay in 2016
• Five trips to the State Class AA Cross Country Meet.
• State cross country team titles in 2016 and 2017.
College
• Winning the MIAC cross country championship in 2019.
• Earning All-American honors in NCAA cross country in 2019.
• Finishing fifth as a team in the NCAA Division III Meet.
