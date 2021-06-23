For Lake Conference schools, two things stood out in the State Class AA Boys Track Meet June 19 at St. Michael-Albertville High.
One was Hopkins’ near miss in the Royals bid to defend the state title it had won in 2019. Rosemount beat the Royals by only six points, 55-49.
The other highlight was Edina’s high point production from its only two entries.
Edina scored 20 points at state, tying Bemidji for 14th place. Twelve of those points came via William Hanson’s first place in the long jump with a season best of 22 feet, 3.25 inches. The other eight points came courtesy of Edina’s 4x800-meter relay that took third place. Junior Jack Elliott led off the race and was followed, in order, by seniors Nick Idrogo-Lam, Ethan Bernstein and Charlie Phinney. Their time was 7:58.91.
Edina head coach Matt Gabrielson said, “The guys we had on the relay are our veterans. When we finished second in the 4x800 relay two years ago, Nick Idrogo-Lam was one of our four runners.”
Gabrielson, who is also Edina High’s head girls cross country coach, is optimistic for the future of Edina boys track.
“I would like to continue to get good athletes [from other sports] out for the track team,” he said. “William Hanson was out for track for the first time this year and won a state championship.”
Looking to next season, the Hornets will have a core group of returnees who have had success at the high school level. Elliott will return as the leader of the distance crew along with brothers Kurt and Jay Lebakken, Will Liethen and Ethan Richter. Joe Manser will return as a captain after finishing second in the 400-meter dash at the Lake Conference Meet. Sprinters Nico Cerise, Colin Dorsey, Wyatt Erlandson, Roman Guevara, Zachary Thommes and Oliver Engstrom showed promise this season. Hurdlers Hayden Hamilton and John Hubbell will return as juniors next season.
Engstrom and Ryan Hermes will be the top returnees in pole vault. Dorsey will be back in triple jump after missing a state berth by only one place this season. Dorsey had a best triple jump of 41-10 just before the conference meet. He was third in conference and teammate Finley Smith was sixth in triple jump.
Edina will have the No. 4 finisher in Lake Conference shot put, Sam Rudi, back for his senior season. Cerise and Isaac Ray will return in high jump.
For the 2022 season, every Lake Conference team has good personnel ready to return. Reigning conference champions will include Wayzata’s Tarun Poliboina in the 100-meter dash, Buffalo’s Carson Giddings in the 200, Minnetonka’s Nick Gilles in the 3200 and Wayzata’s Jack Helmich in pole vault.
Other talented track athletes to look for next year include Owen Herbst, James Dorado, Jared Gregorie and Jadon Boots of Buffalo, Michael Gross and Nick Heckman of Eden Prairie, Lee Hutton, Daniel Espino and Gabriel Hirshman of Hopkins, Cade Conzemius, Jake Herbert, Jack Liwienski, Jake McCalla, Cosmo Guion and Ryan Fries of Minnetonka, Jarrett Bennett, Alex Lester, Caden Nordberg, Max Keefer and Reven Simat of St. Michael-Albertville and Nick Cichoski, Alex Foss, Andy Leisen, Daniel McCollor, Nathan Graham, Connor von Holdt and Max Williams of Wayzata.
