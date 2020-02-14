Two Lake Conference girls hockey teams are headed to the State Class AA Tournament next week at Xcel Energy Center.
At Parade Ice Garden Friday night, Edina won the Section 6AA title 3-2 over a gritty Wayzata team. The Hornets have won state the last three years and carry a 26-1-0 record to state.
At Edina’s Braemar Arena Friday, a packed house watched Minnetonka score three times in the third period on the way to a 6-2 win over Eden Prairie. Minnetonka, third at state last year, has an overall record of 21-6-1 this season.
In Edina’s win over Wayzata, the Hornets had goals from Emma Conner in the first period, Katie Davis in the second period and Hannah Chorske in the third period. Goalie Uma Corniea stopped 21 shots on net. Wayzata had goals from Sloane Matthews and Sophie Urban, both in the third period. Trojan senior goalie Micah Bergeron had 28 saves..
Six different players scored for Tonka in the win over Eden Prairie. Ninth-grader Grace Sadura got things rolling. Goals by Olivia LaRoche, Lacey Martin, Mandi Soderholm, Emily Bayless and Rory Guilday followed. Minnetonka goalie Brynn Dulac made 28 saves. Eden Prairie captain Sydney Langseth scored both of her team’s goals, as the Eagles finished the season 20-7-1.
It was a hard-hitting game, marred by penalties, power plays and penalty kills. Minnetonka went one-for-nine on the power play and Eden Prairie went one-for-seven, with the defense prevailing throughout the special-teams situations.
“This was not quite the game I expected,” Minnetonka head coach Tracy Cassano said. “It was more of a penalty fest than a skating game. Our forecheck was good, and we were able to get the puck in deep.”
“We got 20 wins this season, but we were hoping for 24,” Eden Prairie head coach Jaime Grossman commented. “We never got to see much five-on-five hockey tonight, and their special teams were better than ours.”
Grossman may have been referring to the two short-handed goals Minnetonka scored. Captains Martin and Guilday scored them.
With his Eagles lingering in the locker room 30 minutes after the game, Grossman said, “This is a gut punch right now.”
