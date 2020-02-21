Lake Conference powers Edina and Minnetonka have advanced to the state girls hockey semifinals Friday, Feb. 21, at Xcel Energy Center.
Minnetonka will play Andover in the 6 p.m. game following a 7-2 win over Roseau in the opening round Feb. 20. Emily Bayless led the Skippers in that game with two goals and one assist.
Edina, the No. 1 seed in the tournament, shut out Burnsville 4-0 in the first round with 14 saves from goalie Uma Corniea.
Vivian Jungels, Edina’s sophomore defenseman scored 34 seconds into the first period with assists from Katie Davis and Lily Hendrikson. Also in the first period, the Hornets had a goal from Emma Conner on assists from linemates Tella Jungels and Hannah Chorske, and then Tella Jungels scored from Chorske and defenseman Sami Hankinson.
After a scoreless second period, Edina scored the final goal of the game. Lucy Bowlby converted on the power play from Berit Lindborg and Tella Jungels.
Edina will play Maple Grove in the 8:30 p.m. game Friday. The Hornets enter the game with 27 straight wins.
