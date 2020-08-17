With Town Hall Brew Crew upsetting the Motor Boaters 10-9 Aug. 13 at Van Valkenburg Park, the Edina Thursday Night Men’s Rec Softball League will have three teams in contention for the title on Aug. 20.
Beef N’ Steroids is 7-1-1, while the Motor Boaters and the Toasted Cheesers stand 6-1. The Clams (5-2) and Town Hall Brew Crew (4-2) are most likely out of the title picture. There are no playoffs this summer due to the late start of the season, but the champion will still be determined on a playoff-type of night.
The fireworks in the Aug. 3 game between Town Hall Brew Crew and the Motor Boaters were saved for the sixth and seventh innings. The score was 5-5 going into the bottom of the sixth, then Town Hall scored five times for a 10-5 lead. Captain Michael Collins, who also coaches third base for Town Hall, took some chances that paid off by waving runners home. Matt Alford came through with a huge two-RBI single and Jake Krey brought the 10th run in with a line-drive single to the opposite field.
Faced with a big hill to climb in the top of the seventh, the Motor Boaters revved up the engines. Ben Leer’s sharp single made the score 10-9, but the rally ended there.
Town Hall pitcher Patrick McGovern said, “Going into next week, the door is open for a couple more teams.”
In any big game, McGovern’s pitching gives an edge to Town Hall. He pitches three nights a week in Edina - in the Monday, Wednesday and Thursday Leagues - and his control is superb. Against the Motor Boaters, he even had two strikeouts. “That has happened before, but not too often. Guys in this league know how to hit.”
McGovern is one of the pitchers who uses different pitching plates, in addition to changing spins and arcs. “The pitching plate six feet behind the main plate is a way to protect pitchers,” he said.
Pitching from the main plate Thursday, McGovern made an incredible catch on a line drive that came back to him head high. Self defense is not only a courtroom term, but also a softball term.
Town Hall shortstop Bryan Fricke, who had some web gems of his own in the win over the Motor Boaters said, “The Boaters are a really good softball team.”
The game ended when Fricke fielded a blistering ground ball and flipped it to second baseman Bryan Shoop for a force out. “The sun was in my eyes on that one,” Fricke said. “Luckily, I was able to make the play.”
Fricke said the key to Town Hall’s big inning in the bottom of the sixth was patience.
“Toward the end, we were more selective,” he said. “We had a combination of hits and walks.”
Fricke drew one of those walks and scored a run.
The Motor Boaters played tough defense to hold Town Hall to 10 runs. The Leer brothers - Andy at third base and Ben at shortstop were solid. And right fielder Matt Fossum, who was celebrating his birthday, made a diving catch in right field.
In another game Thursday, the 13th, the Brew Tang Clams posted their fourth straight win by putting the wood to the Average Bros 11-2. Jared Lewison pitched another gem for the Clams.
Beef N’ Steroids kept their title hopes alive with a hard-fought 13-9 victory over The Hounds, followed by a 16-5 romp over Foul Tips.
Beaver Island’s 11-10 win over Swingin’ Meat featured the outfield catch of the year by Jerry Enright, who made a long run for a grab against the center-field fence.
The Toasted Cheesers navigated their way through Viking Forest 11-8.
Aug. 20 Schedule
Look for a great night of men’s softball Thursday, Aug. 20, at Van Valkenburg Park. At 6:15 p.m. it’s Beaver Island vs. the Average Bros on Field #2 and Swingin’ Meat vs. The Hounds on Field #3. At 7:20, Town Hall Brew Crew plays Foul Tips on Field # 2 and the Motor Boaters play their most important game of the year against Beef N’ Steroids. The title could still be up for grabs in the 8:20 game between the Toasted Cheesers and Town Hall Brew Crew on Field #2. Also at 8:20, the Brew Tang Clams will play Viking Forest on Field #3.
