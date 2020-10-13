At the beginning of this week, the Edina High girls tennis team was halfway home on its quest to win the Section 6AA team trophy.
The Hornets dispatched Bloomington Kennedy and Minneapolis Washburn in 7-0 matches last week. The semifinals were in progress with Edina facing Eastview as this edition of the Sun Current went to press.
Benilde-St. Margaret’s, the top seed in the section, is on the other side of the bracket and favored to advance to the section finals Thursday, Oct. 15, on the home courts of the higher-seeded finalist. BSM’s home courts are at Aquila Park in St. Louis Park.
“I am so impressed by how much our girls have improved from August to October,” Edina head coach Jaime Gaard Chapman said. “With 11 matches this year [instead of 16], we have had more practice time. All of the girls enjoy being around each other, and we are thankful we can have a season. The team chemistry has carried us through.”
Counting two playoff matches, Edina’s season record is 11-2.
The Hornets will have to wait a year to defend the State Class AA Tournament title that they won in 2019 since there will be no state tourney this fall.
Kennedy was unable to win a set against Edina Oct. 6 at Edina’s Steve Paulsen Courts.
Sami Hankinson had the toughest test of the day, winning her first singles match 6-3, 6-3. At second singles, senior captain Ingrid Smith posted a 6-2, 6-1 win. Senior captain Paige Greene won 6-1, 6-0 at third singles and Zoya Hasan was a 6-0, 6-0 winner at fourth singles.
In doubles against Kennedy, Edina’s performances were dominant across the board. Senior captain Lizzy Van Ert teamed with Nicola Santoni to win 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1. Senior captain Morgan Clark joined partner Kate Miller to win 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3 and at No. 3 Ana Martinez and Mary Hergott won 6-1, 6-0.
Hankinson had a tough match against Washburn Oct. 8, winning in three sets, 7-6, 5-7, 6-1. Smith won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2 and Greene won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 3. Hasan won her second 6-0, 6-0 match of the week at No. 4.
At first doubles, Van Ert and Santoni were tested in a 6-3, 6-1 victory. Clark and Miller won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 2 and the team of Martinez and Annie Klemmensen won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 3.
