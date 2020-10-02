Edina clinched the runner-up spot in the final Lake Conference girls tennis standings with a 7-0 win over Eden Prairie Sept. 29 at Round Lake Park.
While the Hornets (5-1 in conference) continued their winning season, the Eagles showed a marked improvement by winning a total of 22 games against a top-five team in the state rankings.
“Across the board, there are a lot of young, hungry tennis players in the Lake this year,” Edina head coach Jaime Gaard Chapman said. “Eden Prairie has some good young talent.”
Hoping to win the first doubles point against Edina, the Eagles moved their young first singles player, Annika Anderson, to into that slot to pair with Ava Neuman.
The Eden Prairie duo gave Hornets Lizzy Van Ert and Nicola Santoni a competitive match before losing, 6-1, 6-3.
At second doubles, Edina’s Morgan Clark and Kate Miller scored a 6-3, 6-1 win over Katelyn Daravingas and Carmela Pittaluga, two of the three Eden Prairie captains.
The third doubles point went to Edina’s Annie Klemmensen and Ana Martinez, who defeated Abbey Ladegaard and Sophia Salamekh, 6-1, 6-0.
Sami Hankinson, Edina’s dynamic sophomore, won the first singles match in a sweep against EP’s Sophia Paul.
“I give Sami so much credit,” coach Gaard Chapman said. “She made a big jump from No. 3 singles [last year] to No. 1 singles. That’s not an easy thing to do in our conference.”
At second singles, Eden Prairie captain Thuy-Yen Tran played one of her best matches of the season, but fell to Edina captain Ingrid Smith, 6-1, 6-4.
Edina won the third singles point with captain Paige Greene defeating Mary Margaret Mellen, 6-3, 6-0.
At fourth singles, Meera Jain of the Hornets won a 6-1, 6-4 decision over EP’s Zadie Walvatne.
Edina’s other match last week was not played to conclusion due to afternoon rain at The Blake School in Hopkins. When the match was suspended, Edina led the Bears 3-1 in match points with three points still up for grabs.
“We will not be able to finish the match,” Gaard Chapman said. “Our girls were able to win all three doubles matches.”
Van Ert and Santoni posted a hard-fought 7-5, 6-2 win at first doubles, and at No. 2, Clark and Miller won in straight sets. Klemmensen and Martinez won their match in straight sets at third doubles.
Both Edina and Eden Prairie are ready for their respective section tournaments that were scheduled to begin Tuesday, Oct. 6, at local sites. The highest seed will be the host in all section matches.
Edina is one of the favorites in Section 6AA, with Benilde-St. Margaret’s as another strong entry. Eden Prairie enters Section 2AA, where undefeated Lake champion Minnetonka is the prohibitive favorite.
