Evenly-matched Lake girls high school tennis teams from Edina and Wayzata played a very competitive match Sept. 24 at Wayzata.
Edina prevailed in two three-set matches to leave the courts with a 5-2 victory. Now, the Hornets 4-1 in Lake matches have to hope Wayzata (4-1) upset Minnetonka (5-0) in a match that was scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 29, at Wayzata. If Wayzata takes that match, there will be a three-way tie for the Lake title, but if Minnetonka prevailed, the Skippers will be the sole champion.
In the Edina-Wayzata match, the key to the Hornets’ victory was a doubles sweep. Nicola Santoni and Lizzy Van Ert won 6-1, 6-0 over sisters Hannah and Jayden Haukos at the No. 1 position. At No. 3 doubles, Edina got another point with Ana Martinez and Annie Klemmensen winning 6-2, 6-3 over Elise Koltonowski and Sydney Polencheck. Morgan Clark and Kate Miller won the second doubles point over Emily Mendel and Emma Hawkinson, 6-3, 6-2.
In singles play, the teams fought to a 2-2 stalemate.
Miriam Shteyman, playing No. 1 for Wayzata, defeated Sami Hankinson 6-1, 7-5 in a well-played match. Tasha Piyabongkarn, Wayzata’s fast-improving ninth-grader, defeated Edina’s Paige Greene 6-2, 6-4.
At that point, Edina led 3-2 in the match score with two points still on the table.
The longest matches of the afternoon yielded two more wins for Hornet players. Captain Ingrid Smith, who lost the first set to ninth-grader Greta Holmes of Wayzata 7-6, came back to take the next two sets, 6-3, 6-1.
Edina’s Zoya Hasan beat Lucy Nabedrick 6-4 in the first set, but lost the second set 6-3. Hasan then won the third set 6-4.
Wayzata head coach Kathleen Farmer said, “Edina has a great tradition, and we knew we would have a tough match.”
With section tournaments coming up, Edina and Wayzata, are looking to end their seasons on a high note. As the defending state champion, Edina is a strong contender in Section 6AA, while Wayzata is the defending champ in Section 5AA. Minnetonka, the No. 1-ranked Class AA team in the state, is a prohibitive favorite to win the Section 2AA title.
