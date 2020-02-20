A big late-late season aquatics dual meet pitted two of the state’s top teams against one another at Edina’s Art Downey Aquatic Center.
Coach Scott Johnson’s Edina team used its superior depth to defeat Breck/Blake 96-82 in a meet that featured several tight races.
Breck/Blake made a statement by winning the 200-yard medley relay in 1:36.74 with Charlie Crosby, James Pan, Mitchell Brown and Niels Wu. Edina took second place with Jacob Biscan, Charlie Webb, Tommy McCarthy and Mikey Thurk.
Edina’s Matthew Walker took the 200 freestyle in 1:46.58, with Breck/Blake’s Charlie Egeland taking second and Edina’s Liam DeMuth placing third.
J.J. Dewing of Edina won the 200 individual medley in 1:59.32. Biscan took second in 1:59.39.
In what was to be a very close race, Breck/Blake’s Crosby touched out Edina’s Webb in the 50 freestyle 21.79 to 22.02.
Max Deters, Michael Corbishley and Cooper Nasiedlak gave Edina a 1-2-3 sweep in diving.
When swimming events resumed, Webb won the 100 freestyle in 47.30. Gabe Baker and Max Dow of Edina were second and third.
Charlie Klukow of Edina won the 500 freestyle in 4:48.31 and Breck/Blake’s Wu was second in 4:51.50. Edina’s Dewing placed third.
Edina took first in the 200 free relay with Baker, Thurk, Dow and Walker swimming 1:28.92. Edina was also second in the relay with Kai Taft, Klukow, Dewing and DeMuth.
With a big lead at that point, the Hornets were able to swim exhibition in the final three events.
Breck/Blake’s Crosby took the 100 backstroke in 51.64, and then Breck/Blake’s Pan took the 100 breaststroke in 57.97. Both of those times were faster than any of Edina’s exhibition times.
In the 400 freestyle relay, Breck/Blake’s top team of Wu, Pan, Dominic Frerichs and Crosby won in 3:15.45. Edina swam an exhibition time of 3:12.40 with Baker, Biscan, DeMuth and Webb.
Edina finished the dual-meet season undefeated and won the Lake Conference crown with a 6-0 mark.
