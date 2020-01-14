Edina High’s boys aquatics team remained undefeated for the season with a 94-82 win over the Buffalo-Maple Lake Bison Jan. 10 at Art Downey Aquatic Center.
The Hornets built a big lead early and swam exhibition in the last four events.
Edina opened with a win in the 200-yard medley relay. Matthew Walker, Jacob Biscan, Henry Dorn and Charlie Klukow swam 1:44.56. Edina was also second in the relay with Gabe Baker, Charlie Webb, Nicholas Fu and Will Kibbe.
Edina increased its lead with a 1-2-3 sweep from Max Dow, Kai Taft and J.J. DeWing in the 200 freestyle, and then the Hornets swept the 200-yard individual medley with Webb, Baker and Dorn.
Tommy McCarthy won the 50 freestyle for the Hornets in 22.53 seconds and teammate Klukow placed second.
Diving champ Max Deters led the Hornets with 241.10 points.
Edina won the top three places in the 100 butterfly with Dorn, Baker and Mikey Thurk. Dorn’s winning time was 55.84.
Walker and DeWing gave Edina the top two places in the 100 freestyle. Walker posted a winning time of 49.10.
Brennan Hughes gave Edina first place in the 500 freestyle with a time of 4:58.84. Paul Villafana of the Hornets took third place.
Among the exhibition swims, Edina was fast in the 200-yard freestyle relay, with Baker, DeWing, Dorn and Dow going 1:31.96. Edina’s exhibition 400 free relay team posted a time of 3:21.82 with Walker, DeWing, Hughes and Thurk.
