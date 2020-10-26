Katie McCarthy

Edina High sophomore Katie McCarthy set a section record in the 200-yard freestyle during the Section 6AA Aquatics Meet Oct. 24. (Sun Photo by John Sherman)

Edina High’s girls aquatics team didn’t have the chance to defend its state Class AA title, with the season shortened by COVID-19 concerns. However, the Hornets did finish the season on a winning note as champions in Section 6AA Oct. 24

The Hornets dominated the section meet, scoring 677 points to 292 for second-place Hopkins and 276 for third-place St. Paul Central.

Two record-setting performances highlighted the Hornets big day.

“Katie McCarthy set a new team record in the 500-yard freestyle,” Edina head coach Jeff Mace noted. “She broke the record set by her older sister [Kelly]. It is also a new pool and Section 6AA record. Our 200-yard free relay team also set pool and section records.”

That relay consisted of Lily Gremmels, McCarthy, Skyler Kieffer and Ella Hall, who swam 1:34.96.

Edina opened the section meet with a win by Sophie Curran, Hall, Kieffer and Lauren Dewing, who swam 1:47.70 in the 200-yard medley relay.

McCarthy’s second winning event of the day was the 200 freestyle as she won the title in 1:49.70. Teammates Chloe Swanson and Anna Schrag finished second and third.

Christine Kessens of Minneapolis Washburn won the 200 individual medley in 2:06.63. Edina swimmers took four of the top six places with Sophia Clausman second, Nina Berke third, Sarah Reichert fifth and Stella MacFarlane sixth.

Edina’s Gremmels took the 50 freestyle in a close race with teammate Kieffer. Gremmels went 23.79 and Kieffer touched the wall in 23.93. Edina’s Hall was fourth.

Sophomore Shanze Karimi took second in diving for Edina with 400.45 points. Her sister Zara was fourth. Edina’s Emmi Kaiser was sixth.

Edina had a 1-2-3 sweep in the 100 butterfly with Kieffer, Curran and Swanson. Kieffer’s winning time was 56.03.

Gremmels took first in the 100 freestyle in 51.90. Dewing and Mia Mitchell placed fifth and sixth.

McCarthy’s winning time in the 500 free was 4:51.19. Edina took places two, three and four with Anna Schrag, Clausman and Sydney Gremmels.

Edina’s Curran won the 100 backstroke in 57.55. Mitchell from Edina was third and Reichert placed sixth. Hall added a win for Edina in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:06.15. The Hornets placed 3-4-5 with Berke, Eleanor Hughes and Eloise Sundal.

The Hornets wrapped it up with a win in the 400 free relay. McCarthy, Anna Schrag, Swanson and Lily Gremmels swam 3:33.42 to beat second-place St. Paul Central by more than 10 seconds.

Section 6AA

Team Point Totals

Edina 677, Hopkins 292, St. Paul Central 276, Minneapolis Southwest 268, Minneapolis Washburn 225, St. Paul Highland Park 206, Minneapolis South 93.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments